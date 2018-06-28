28 June 2018

South Africa: Report Into Medical Degree Corruption May Warrant Placing Limpopo University Under Administration

analysis By Belinda Bozzoli

The University of Limpopo has been shamed by the Public Protector's report into medical degree corruption.

Corruption has now reached right into the heart of one of South Africa's universities - the actual curriculum.

In a report issued last week the Public Protector found that the University of Limpopo corruptly outsourced the construction and "management" of its new medical curriculum to an unqualified private provider, the "Dinamik Institute", run by Helen Linky Molatoli; paid the institute over R2.3-million; by-passed its own procurement policies in doing so; deceived the Health Professions Council of South Africa and the Council on Higher Education; and harassed and persecuted the whistle-blower, Prof AJ Mbokazi, then the Director of the University's new School of Medicine, who tried to expose the fraud.

It is also probable, the Public Protector found, that the university quality assurance officer, Dr MA Ngoepe, was paid R25,000 in order to facilitate the deal. She stipulates that this must be investigated by the police. But most shocking of all, she found that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof NM Mokgalong and the Executive Dean of Health Sciences, Professor Nonceba Mbambo-Kekana, colluded in the affair and that they are guilty of...

