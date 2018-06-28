Kenya: AK Tells Mwea Race Organisers to Raise Winners' Purse

Athletics Kenya has warned organisers of Mwea Half Marathon that their race due on July 21 in Mwea risks not being sanctioned if they fail to abide by the stipulated prize money structures.

"We introduced a prize structure so as to protect race organisers from exploiting our athletes hence they must be paid what they deserve," said Tuwei after witnessing the launch of this year's Mwea Half Marathon at Riadha House on Wednesday.

According to rules and regulations introduced by the AK Road Running Commission, winners of full marathon races must pocket a minimum of Sh500,000 and half marathon Sh250,000.

Mwea Half Marathon chairman Charles Gichobi had announced that each winner in the men and women's races would get Sh45,000, which is way below AK's minimum requirement.

Gichobi pleaded for a special category of prizes to be introduced for charitable races.