Kenya: UAP Ends Decade-Long Ndakaini Marathon Sponsorship

The organisers of the Ndakaini half marathon are struggling to look for this year's sponsors of the annual event after UAP Old Mutual Group ended its support of more than 10 years.

The annual marathon was started with the aim of increasing awareness particularly among Nairobi residents on the importance of conserving the capital's main source of drinking water.

The Ndakaini Dam Environment Conservation Association (Ndeka) chairman Joseph Kimura said on Wednesday UAP Old Mutual had in writing expressed its desire not to continue supporting the event and asked the organisers to look for new sponsors.

"UAP had been our title sponsor for 10 years and we want to thank them for having brought us this far. However, they abdicated their relationship with us and asked us to look for new sponsors.

"For the 10-year period, we managed to plant over 350,000 trees in the whole of this area extending up to the Aberdare Forest while some have been planted in the homesteads around Ndakaini area," said Prof Kimura.

The company said it reached the decision to align themselves with their strategic focus.

"We are honoured to have had a mutually shared environmental conservation agenda which transformed Ndakaini Dam with 150,000 trees planted over the last 10 years.

"Economically, we have empowered the local communities through seedlings purchase and financial education classes. Indeed, we are proud of the good brand visibility and association we have gained from this partnership" said UAP in a statement.

Despite the setback, Prof Kimura said the organisers were hopeful of getting new sponsors to help them raise about Sh30 million required to hold the event in September.

"We are looking to have a diversified group of sponsors other than one because one can be very dangerous if they decide to walk away. We are expectant of some positive feedback from the organisations we have approached amongst others Bidco Africa Group and Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko who have promised to look at our case favourably " he said.

Funds raised facilitate the organisation and attendance to the event, fetching winners prices and planting trees within and around the dam.

Murang'a county's Ecosystems Conservator Mr Muchiri Muthinji said conservation of the area surrounding the dam goes a long way in preventing soil erosion along the dam's banks that could lead into its siltation in addition to the trees also acting as a micro-catchment of the area.

"We are now encouraging the planting of bamboo trees because they act as a carbon sink and are able to filter dirt that maybe flowing along Thika river and the two streams that flow into the dam. That way we are able to maintain the quality of the clean water in the dam," said Muchiri.