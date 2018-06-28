South Africa: Police Halt Protest March Declared Illegal

press release

In the early hours of yesterday morning protestors blockaded the road and burnt tyres in the Amagcino area in Amandawe, Scottburgh. The road was cleared by police. A large group gathered singing and toyi-toying. Smaller pockets of people from KwaCele, Amahlongwa and neighbouring areas joined them, swelling the gathering to more than a thousand people. They were due to march from Amandawe to Scottburgh where they planned to hand over a memorandum to the Mayor of the Umdoni Municipality. Initially there were no incidents of violence or stoning and there was a very strong police presence throughout the day in the area.

Matters took a nasty turn when the protestors who joined the march were armed with dangerous weapons. Intelligence was received that some of the protestors were also armed with firearms. The convenor who made the formal application for the authority to march informed authorities that he was withdrawing as convenor as the protestors were conducting themselves contrary to their agreement to stage a peaceful march. When the protestors refused to disarm themselves and became violent police responded and brought them under control. Police refused to allow them to proceed further towards Scottburgh. They were informed that as per their agreement, the authority to march was being revoked as they were burning tyres and carrying dangerous weapons and that the march was considered an illegal march from that point onwards.

Fourteen women and eleven men were arrested and detained. They facing charges of public violence. The protestors gradually began dispersing, leaving behind approximately 30 people who began digging up the tar in the road. As they were dispersed, they regrouped at different spots. Police are still maintaining a strong presence in the area and are monitoring the situation.