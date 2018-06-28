28 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Meeting of Those With Land and Those Without

analysis By Greg Nicolson

As hearings into amending the Constitution's property clause began in Limpopo on Wednesday, citizens had a chance to express their views on the country's most controversial issue: expropriating land without compensation. We heard from those who have land and those who hope to get it.

Amelia Mphela, 50, sat outside the hall and went over her prepared notes: "Speaking Points for Women: Land". She arrived at the public hearing with a group of women from Elias Motsoaledi, Limpopo, but the hall was so full and so contested they were still waiting to be heard.

"Black women remain the most marginalised sector of South Africa," the notes began. "Black people, in particular black women, remain largely landless."

When the women finally got the chance to address the hearing, they made their point.

"We need as many tools as possible to speed up the process of land reform. Expropriation without compensation is an extra tool that can be used to speed up the process of land reform."

The group...

