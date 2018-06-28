South Africa: Giant of SA Photography Used His Lens With Precision and Compassion

analysis

David Goldblatt was one of South Africa's best known photographic chroniclers. For seven decades, he explored a series of critical explorations of South African society. He is one of our countries major artistic figures, someone who has captured time and space in images that are burnt onto the collective consciousness. And politically, Goldblatt was often a lightning rod.

Born in the West Rand mining town of Randfontein in November 1930, David Goldblatt was the son of Jewish shopkeepers who, as children, had fled anti-Semitism in Lithuania.

During his own childhood, he could not avoid regularly seeing a very South African manifestation of racism, "There was a clear view from the back of our house to the police station. Every morning one would see a group of African people in the yard of the police station... handcuffed together in rows and they would be marched through the town to the magistrate's court at the other end of the town. And I can still remember my feelings of outrage at the injustice of this, of the indignity that these people were made to suffer."

In other ways, growing up in Randfontein was idyllic...