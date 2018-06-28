South Africa: Mother of Missing KZN Baby Pleads for His Safe Return

Natal mother has pleaded for the safe return of her baby after he was abducted.

The 3-month-old baby boy, Luyanda, was abducted from her arms on June 2 after she fell asleep with him at about 22:00.

Vuyisile Simamane, 21, from Mnamfu in Mthwalume on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, said she woke up the next day to find that her son was gone.

Since then, police have launched a manhunt.

They said in a statement that they were looking for a person named Lungelo Simamane, also known as "MaNcane", and a female friend who had been visiting the house at the time.

Depression

Speaking from her hospital bed at GJ Crookes Hospital in Scottburgh, where she was admitted following the stress of her baby's disappearance, Simamane told News24: "I'm not well. I have even been hospitalised because I can't deal with not knowing where my baby is and how he is doing.

"Please bring back my baby boy. He had just started smiling and we had bonded very well. He is still young and fragile. Don't hurt him please."

Simamane told News24 that Lungelo was her cousin who had been in her two-bedroomed house with his girlfriend at the time her son went missing. She said they had all watched TV before going to sleep.

"When I woke up the next morning at about 06:30, my baby was not next to me. I went to check on the room my cousin and his girlfriend slept in and they were also not there," she said.

"When I went to check... I realised that they had taken all their belongings and left. I went back to my room and discovered that my baby's bag was also gone," she said.

She said she had been diagnosed with depression since Luyanda's disappearance and did not know when she would be discharged from hospital.

She added that she had also consulted three sangomas since Luyanda's disappearance.

"I have hope that he is still alive. The three sangomas told us that he was still alive," she said.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lungelo to contact them urgently "as it is believed that he can be of assistance in the investigation of the missing child".

He said they believe that he may be in the Isipingo area in Durban.

Anyone with information can contact Captain Sunil Singh of Port Shepstone FCS Unit on 082 566 7163 or 039 688 7900.

Source: News24