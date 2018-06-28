South Africa: Minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo Visits Kwambonambi, 29 Jun

press release

Human Settlements Minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo will on Friday visit KwaMbonambi in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal as part of community outreach and engagement programmes marking the Youth Month.

The event will attract more than 3 500 young people from about 28 schools in the Umfolozi District Municipality.

Minister Mfeketo will deliver a key note address at the event in which she is expected to appeal to young people to seize available educational and job opportunities in the human settlements sector.

These include the bursaries that the Department of Human Settlements is offering to matriculants who wish to pursue further studies at universities across the country.

The Department is in partnership with a number of South African universities such as UNISA, Mangosuthu University of Technology, Wits, Nelson Mandela and Fort Hare are currently offering academic qualifications in human settlements and related fields. The Department pays tuition for all qualifying students in these fields.

Minister Mfeketo, will be accompanied by the Chairperson of the Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements Nocawe Mafu. The Minister will also use the opportunity to engage the community on service delivery issues and evaluate Government programmes and interventions targeting young people.

Entities of the Department of Human Settlements are expected to participate in the career expo and exhibition as part of showcasing the opportunities and services that Government can offer to the community especially young people.

