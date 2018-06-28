28 June 2018

Nigeria: Trial of Former Head of Service, Oronsaye, Stalled

By Halima Yahaya

Following the recent appointment of judges by President Muhammadu Buhari, an Abuja Division of Federal High Court has adjourned the case of a former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye, to October 18.

Mr Oronsaye's trial was until June 20, presided over by a judge, Gabriel Kolawole.

Mr Kolawole was among the newly appointed justices of the Court of Appeal.

Mr Oronsaye, who was separately charged for alleged diversion of N190 million, was brought before the court with his co-accused for allegations of misappropriating N2 billion pension fund.

The former Head of service is being tried along side Osarenkhoe Afe, managing director, Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited.

The trial had been adjourned to June 27, after the prosecution, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, presented its first witness on June 19, but was further adjourned because the court could not sit

Mr Oronsaye's charges initially included former boss of the pension tax force, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is still on the run, after he was declared wanted by the EFCC.

