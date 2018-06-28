28 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: UK, U.S. to Spend $60m On Nigeria's Election in Six Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: BusinessDay/Twitter
Nigeria's 2019 presidential election.
By Victoria Ojeme

Abuja — United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), yesterday, signed an agreement to increase their funding for Nigeria's elections till 2020, bringing their total commitment to Nigeria to $60 million.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the British High Commission Press and Public Affairs unit explained that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to extend their joint funding arrangements to support Nigeria's electoral processes through 2020 with an increased DFID contribution.

"The additional £5.5 million (US $7.3 million) pledged by the UK brings DFID's contribution to the joint funding arrangements since 2014 to $26 million, augmenting the $34 million provided by USAID since that time, bringing the total funding support for free, fair, transparent, and peaceful Nigerian elections through this joint mechanism to $60 million over six years.

The amendment update was signed at the U.S. Embassy by USAID Mission Director Stephen M. Haykin and DFID Governance and Social Development Team Leader Oliver Blake.

It will continue support for programs in election administration, voter education, and nonpartisan civil society domestic election monitoring, for the 2019 elections and the post-election period.

"Today's signing is a reminder of the longstanding, shared commitment of the Nigerian, British, and American people to promoting democracy, in particular, peaceful and inclusive elections," Haykin said at the event.

Nigeria

I'm British, Saraki's Wife Tells Seychelles' Investigators

As investigators in Seychelles enquire about the multi-million dollar assets owned by the Senate President, Bukola… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.