Namibia: Neymar Jr's Five Tourney Reaches Its Peak

Windhoek — The Neymar Jr's Five football tourney sees the last sixteen teams battle it out for the grand prize on Saturday, at the UN Plaza in Katutura, Windhoek.

The national finals will kick off at 09h00 with matches to be televised live on NBC 1. Teams representing coastal and northern Namibia arrive in Windhoek tomorrow to join their central counterparts.

For the competition, the 16 finalists will be divided into four groups with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout phase where competition is expected to be a tight affair.

"Bank Windhoek is honoured to have been part of this exciting initiative, and has witnessed brilliant matches and is confident the last sixteen teams will put up a spectacular performance.

"Just like the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, this competition is unpredictable and we encourage everyone to come and experience it," said Bank Windhoek's executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack.

One of the last 16 participating teams will have a chance to represent Namibia at the world finals on Saturday, July 21 in Brazil.

