28 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We Don't Have Record of Metered Customers - CBN

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emman Ovuakporie

Members of the House of Representatives adhoc committee probing the excessive electricity charges being levied on Nigerian consumers by Electricity Distribution Companies DISCOs on Wednesday told stakeholders that the power distribution operators in Nigeria were fraudsters.

This is just as the apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, revealed at a one day investigative hearing organised by the adhoc committee chaired by Rep Ajibola Israel Famurewa that there is no record of metered customers and estimated billed customers.

According to the apex bank, this is despite the disbursement of over N488billion with an interest rate of 10% as against the market rate of 23% to the DISCOs.

Also, the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara in his remarks noted that "the House will soon pass a Bill criminalising estimated billing by electricity distribution companies.

Nigeria

I'm British, Saraki's Wife Tells Seychelles' Investigators

As investigators in Seychelles enquire about the multi-million dollar assets owned by the Senate President, Bukola… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.