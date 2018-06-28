28 June 2018

Nigeria: Okada Ban - Anambra Orders 1,000 Buses for Awka, Onitsha

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — Anambra State government said yesterday that it had ordered no fewer than 1000 shuttle buses for commercial motorcycle operators in Awka and Onitsha who would be displaced on July 1, 2018 when the ban on commercial motorcycle in the two cities would come into effect.

The buses were ordered from Japan and would soon arrive the state at a cost of about N700000 each because there were no local manufacturers of such buses.

The disbursement of the buses would be handled by the Anambra Small Business Agency, ASBA, and many commercial motorcycle operators have been visiting the headquarters of ASBA in Awka to obtain information on the modalities for the acquisition of the buses.

The state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, in an interview in Awka on the impending ban, explained that the money to be disbursed to the Okada operators would not attract any interest, adding that the only requirement for obtaining the loan was a guarantor to be provided by the beneficiary.

According to Adinuba, areas to be affected by the ban are Onitsha and its environs, including Nkpor and Okpoko, while areas in the state capital include Awka, Awmawbia, Nibo, Nise and Okpuno.

