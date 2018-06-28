Kenya: 10-Man Ingwe Hang on to Draw With Zoo Kericho

Zoo Kericho on Wednesday held 10-man AFC Leopards to a goalless draw in a SportPesa Premier League match staged at Green's Stadium in Kericho.

The draw means that the 13-time Kenyan champions missed a chance to leapfrog Sofapaka in second place on the table.

Leopards, who were reduced to 10 men in extra time after Marvin Omondi was shown a straight red card for elbowing Geffrey Gichana, remain fourth on 32 points, 14 behind their archrival and table toppers Gor Mahia and two points behind second-placed Sofapaka.

Ingwe's coach Zapata Radolfo said he was satisfied with a point in the match as the home side Zoo played a good game.

"It was an exciting game because both teams did a great job and both teams deserve a point. Sometimes people think a draw is a bad result, but it is not," said Zapata.

But his Zoo counterpart Sammy Okoth bemoaned his side's missed chances.

"We started badly but as the game progressed we gained momentum and were the better side. We created very many chances and it is sad we scored none," he said.

Leopards attempted early when Robinson Kamura on the left flank put through Brian Marita in the box, but Zoo goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu reacted fast to claim the ball before the latter slotted past him.

Ingwe won another free kick a few minutes later at the centre area, but Duncan Otieno failed to impress as he fired the ball right into Misikhu's hands before the home side also made a break with Moses Mburu.

Zoo broke twice on the right flank winning the first corner-kick of the match, with Leopards surviving narrowly as Sabiri Sidani's well taken header went wide.

Misikhu made a brilliant save in the 11th minute as he parried Marita's close range header which was headed to the roof top.

As the match progressed, Zoo looked more settled and almost broke the deadlock in the 17th minute after Benard Odhiambo, Danson Chetambe and Stanslaus Akiya combined well at the edge of Ingwe's box with an already beaten Ezekiel Owade at goal, just recovering in time to claim the ball.

Michael Madoyo failed to hit the target from close range on the right flank with only Owade to beat, before Odhiambo also failed to beat him with a low show on the left after Kefa Ondari sent a dangerous cross.

Marvin Omondi broke from the centre and found Jafari Odenyi with a through pass on the right side, but the latter slipped before making a strike, leaving Misikhu to gather the ball with ease.

Owade again denied Odhiambo after he comfortably rose high to gather the ball in the air.

Leopards made an early second half substitution with Zapata bringing in Whivonne Isuza for Victor Masjid and they made attempts immediately with Misikhu spilling Odenyi's shot in front of his defenders.

Zoo had two successive chances of scoring, but Owade was alert and denied Okoth's charges, before Dominic Kiprono side netted from Madoya's cross moments later.