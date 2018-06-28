Kenya: Wakhu Claims Second Road to Karen Masters Title

Golf Park's David Wakhu claimed his second title in the "Road to Karen Masters" golf series at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Wednesday.

Wakhu, who also won the third leg in the five-events series organised to select Kenya's professionals for the 2018 KCB Karen Masters at Karen Country Club, carded his back-to-back level par 72 for a three rounds total of one under par 215.

En-route to levelling the course, Wakhu picked up two birdies at the 14th and 16th having dropped two shots at the first nine's eighth and ninth, to beat former Kenya Amateur Match play champion Sujan Shah of Sigona by three shots.

"The Karen course at the moment is in extremely good condition though tough from the tee box to the green but the better for me as I really wanted to see how I will be able to handle it during the Karen Masters," said Wakhu.

"It has made me learn how to make the right decision and I am praying that all will work well."

On the other hand, an eagle coming early on the third hole, and three birdies at the 10th, 12th and 17th saw Sujan Shah post the day's lowest round, a two under par 70 for a total of two over par 218.

However, two singles on the 11th and 15th and a double at the home green, denied him a lower score and a possible victory, as Njuguna Ngugi dropped to third place after dropping eight shots in the final round.

Starring in the closing round just a shot behind the leader, Ngugi bogeyed the first, sixth and eighth, recovered one at the seventh, then picked up a double bogey at the ninth in addition to three others at the back nine's 12th, 14th and 17th for a 77 and a total of 221.

The fifth and final leg of the series will take place at the same venue from July 8, where 25 players will be selected to join seven exempted players for a list of 32.

The final leader board after the third and final round:

215 David Wakhu (Golf Park) 71, 72, 72

218 Sujan Shah (Sigona) 73, 75, 70

221 Njuguna Ngugi (Nyali) 72, 72, 77

222 Tony Omulli (Golf Park) 73, 75, 74

223 Frank Matilo (Muthaiga) 76, 72, 75

226 Nelson Mudanyi (Muthaiga) 74, 75, 77

226 Eric Ooko (Railway) 75, 73, 78

227 Mohit Mediratta (Sigona) 75, 77, 75

227 Mathew Omondi (Vet Lab) 71, 78, 78

228 Jacob Okello (Golf Park) 73, 77, 78

228 Joseph Karanja (Golf Park) 77, 74, 77

229 Elisha Kasuku (Royal) 75, 76, 78