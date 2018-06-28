Kenya: On Killer Sugar, Duale Needs to Declare Whose Interests He is Serving

opinion

The last one month or so has seen an unprecedented activity involving corruption in the country. There have been revelations of multi-billion scandals that have shocked the majority of Kenyans for just how rich the State truly is that individuals could have stolen so much and it does not get broke. Poor and starving Kenyans, who form the majority, are yet to comprehend just how a few people could just get away with tens of billions unnoticed when a thousand shillings hardly ever comes their way.

For the last month, the mention of a billion shillings has become the new normal in anything worth the title of corruption. Unlike in the past, millions lost in graft hardly make it to the headlines. It seems the new rule in town is that if you have to steal, steal a billion or more.

NATURAL DEATH

But a billion shillings is a lot of money whichever way one looks at it. A simple calculation reveals that for one to exhaust an account holding a billion shillings, one needs 54 years if they are drawing Sh50,000 a day. It means you must spend an average of Sh50,000 every waking day if you want to clear a billion in 54 years!

Now, according to the latest data published by the World Health Organisation last year, life expectancy in Kenya is 61.1 years for men and 65.8 year for women, making and average of 63. A billion will take care of you from the time you are 9-years-old to day of natural death. And the architects of the National Youth Service theft in which the country is alleged to have lost some Sh9 billion can comfortably start splashing Sh50,000 daily and will be in business for the next 486 years. In the meantime the real owners of the money, the taxpayers, and their families will continue dying of hunger, disease and other poverty-related maladies.

COURTS' PROTECTION

But it seems the corrupt are not contented with the masses dying of just poverty. They have devised quicker ways of killing. They are now importing massive volumes of poison and camouflaging it as sugar so the wretched sons and daughters of lesser gods can run to, grab and enjoy their deaths while paying for it. All the while, the thieves accumulate their 54-year-Sh50,000 per-day loot!

The tragedy is when the suspected mass killers are detected, they run to the courts and get shields in the name of anticipatory bails to continue distributing the poison. It reminds one of the cry by Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i a few months back that in this country, one can sell poison at will and get the courts' protection. It has not been long. The mercury, lead and copper mixed with a few grains of sugar has been confirmed in our cups of tea and some merchants of the death are in business with court papers.

And it gets murkier.

NATION'S DETRIMENT

From the chambers of Parliament, we are informed that the people importing poison sugar-coated as sugar have all along been known and enjoy higher placed protection. Aden Duale, the Garissa Township representative in the National Assembly, tells us that he knows the barons of death and those arrested so far are small fish who are being sacrificed for daring to join the killing league. He has since named a few companies, though we are yet to see the big names promised.

But Mr Duale is not just another MP! He is the Leader of Majority in the House and, consequently, the leader of Government Business. That office puts him at a vantage position to access information and either use it for the benefit of the country or misuse it at the nation's detriment. He can choose to use the office for public or personal business, or both. And that is why his utterances on the floor of the House in relation to the blood sugar scandal raises the red flag on what he knows and how he has been using the knowledge. Many questions arise.

ACTUAL CULPRITS

Mr Duale's explosive reaction was not unprovoked. He was responding to a wave of raids spearheaded by the police and other anti-counterfeit State agencies that nabbed several suspects and billions of shillings worth of suspected contraband, comprising mainly sugar or poison looking like sugar. In the arrests however, Duale did not see a fight against crime. He chose to see a fight against his people. In subsequent addresses the Leader of Government Business was quoted as having "vowed to stand by his North Eastern Kenya constituents, accusing the government of going after small traders and retailers while leaving free the actual culprits who he suggested enjoyed some form of protection." He was irked that some of his "constituents" had been arrested in connection with the contraband.

PROPER ANSWERS

Which raises the question: Do the interests of Duale's constituents contradict those of the nation? If so, which one should take precedence? Does the role of protecting North Eastern Kenya make Duale's position as Leader of Majority in Kenya's Parliament untenable? If yes, shouldn't he just resign? And finally, is Duale really protecting North Eastern Kenya residents or just those in the sugar business?

As the country waits for Duale's promised unmasking of the real barons of the killer sugar business, it should demand for proper answers to the questions on whose interests he is serving in Parliament. Meanwhile, I am still waiting for the identities of the sponsors of Al-Shabbab and related terror groups in in Kenya. It has been years since the promise was made.

The author is a communications consultant based in Nairobi.