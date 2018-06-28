Kenya: Wilson-USA Donates Sh1.2 Million Tennis Kits to Elora Academy

Shinning Hope Organisation and Elora Academy have received tennis equipment worth Sh1.2 million from US-based Wilson Sporting Goods Company.

The tennis equipment will be used to popularise the sport in schools in western Kenya region and North Rift.

Speaking after receiving tennis rackets on Tuesday, Shining Hope founder, Collins Agwanda said he hopes to start pilot programmes in Early Childhood Development and Education centres across Kisumu County with a view to identifying and nurturing and exposing tennis talent among young children.

TARGETING CHILDREN

"In our programme dubbed 10s For Kids, we are targeting children aged between three and 10 years old. We would wish to see a player from Kenya take part in the Associated Tennis Professional, Women Tennis Association ranking tournaments and grand slams," Agwanda said.

Agwanda revealed that Shining Hope would partner with Elora Academy, Kenya Counties Tennis and Victoria Sports for the success of the programme.

Agwanda thanked US-based Wilson Sporting Goods Company for their support.

QUALITY EDUCATION

Shining Hope Organisation, a charitable body, was founded in 2006 by Collins Agwanda while he was still in high school.

His decision to form the organisation was driven by the need to introduce children from disadvantaged backgrounds, especially from the slums in Kisumu City, to tennis.

Besides, he wanted to ensure that these children access clean water and quality education.