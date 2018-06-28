28 June 2018

Tanzania: Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa Makes a State Visit to Tanzania

President Emmerson Mnangagwa
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived today for a two-day state visit in Tanzania.

A statement released on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, by the government's communication unit at the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation says Mr Mnangagwa will be visiting the country for the first time since he took power through a military takeover in November 2017.

"President Mnangagwa has so far visited Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, Botswana, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo," reads part of the statement.

"He will visit the Kaole Arts College after holding talks with President John Magufuli before concluding his visit on Friday."

During the colonial era, Kaole Arts College, which is located at Bagamoyo in Coast Region was a training centre of liberation fighters from the southern part of Africa with President Mnangagwa being one of the beneficiaries.

According to the statement, the visit will improve diplomatic, historical, social and economic bilateral relations between the two countries.

