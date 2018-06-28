TEAMS from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) member states have started pouring in the country ahead of the 2018 edition of Kagame Cup championship, which officially kicks off in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Information and Communications, Officer, Clifford Ndimbo said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that three teams are already in the city, ready for the 12 teams' tournament to be staged at the National Stadium and Azam Chamazi Complex.

Ndimbo said that Djibouti's representative Port FC, Dakadaha FC (Somalia) and Kator FC from South Sudan were the earliest sides to report in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday whereas Ugandan champions Viper FC were expected yesterday.

And, reports from Uganda unveiled that Vipers left the country early yesterday under head coach Jorge da Costa, with a contingent comprising 20 players.

However, striker Eric Ssekisambu, who is reported to join Kenya giants Gor Mahia, has been left out. Further reports though said the player's contract talks with Gor had collapsed.

Vipers will also miss the service of their first choice goalkeeper, Ismail Watenga plus midfielders --Moses Waiswa, Tom Masiko and out of contract goalkeeper James Alitho.

Vipers 20-man squad comprises, Bashir Sekagya, Eric Kibowa, Geoffrey Waswa, Fred Okot, Bashir Asiku, Agrey Madoi, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Taddeo Lwanga, Frank Tumwesigye, Rahmat Senfuka, Duncan Ssenide, Yayo Lutimba, David Owori, Pius Wangi, Brian Kalumba, Ashraf Mandela, Steven Mukwala and Milton Karisa.

"The local organising committee is doing a great job in terms of preparations and everything is going on well. Some teams have already reported and the committee has handed them properly ready for the tournament's kick off," Ndimbo said.

Ndimbo further said that other teams, Rwanda's Rayon Sports and APR, Lydia Ludic (Burundi) are expected to arrive in Dar es Salaam anytime today, while Kenya's champions Gor Mahia will jet in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

In the opening match tomorrow, APR will face Singida United at the National Stadium. APR and Singida United were invited in the event following the withdrawal of Young Africans and Ethiopia's St George.

Simba will kick of their campaign against Dakadaha FC at the National stadium on Saturday, while Azam FC will commence their title defence against South Sudan's Katori FC tomorrow at Chamazi Complex.

Group A comprises Azam FC (Tanzania), Vipers SC (Uganda), JKU FC (Zanzibar), Kator FC (South Sudan) and Group B: Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Lydia Ludic FC (Burundi), Ports FC (Djibouti) while group C have Simba, Singida United (Tanzania), APR FC (Rwanda), Dakadaha FC from Somalia.

The tournament which is supported by Rwanda President Paul Kagame will see winner bagging U.S dollars 60,000 is schedule to kick off from June 29th to July 13th .