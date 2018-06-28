28 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Rwanda: Teams Jet in for Kagame Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

TEAMS from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) member states have started pouring in the country ahead of the 2018 edition of Kagame Cup championship, which officially kicks off in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Information and Communications, Officer, Clifford Ndimbo said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that three teams are already in the city, ready for the 12 teams' tournament to be staged at the National Stadium and Azam Chamazi Complex.

Ndimbo said that Djibouti's representative Port FC, Dakadaha FC (Somalia) and Kator FC from South Sudan were the earliest sides to report in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday whereas Ugandan champions Viper FC were expected yesterday.

And, reports from Uganda unveiled that Vipers left the country early yesterday under head coach Jorge da Costa, with a contingent comprising 20 players.

However, striker Eric Ssekisambu, who is reported to join Kenya giants Gor Mahia, has been left out. Further reports though said the player's contract talks with Gor had collapsed.

Vipers will also miss the service of their first choice goalkeeper, Ismail Watenga plus midfielders --Moses Waiswa, Tom Masiko and out of contract goalkeeper James Alitho.

Vipers 20-man squad comprises, Bashir Sekagya, Eric Kibowa, Geoffrey Waswa, Fred Okot, Bashir Asiku, Agrey Madoi, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Taddeo Lwanga, Frank Tumwesigye, Rahmat Senfuka, Duncan Ssenide, Yayo Lutimba, David Owori, Pius Wangi, Brian Kalumba, Ashraf Mandela, Steven Mukwala and Milton Karisa.

"The local organising committee is doing a great job in terms of preparations and everything is going on well. Some teams have already reported and the committee has handed them properly ready for the tournament's kick off," Ndimbo said.

Ndimbo further said that other teams, Rwanda's Rayon Sports and APR, Lydia Ludic (Burundi) are expected to arrive in Dar es Salaam anytime today, while Kenya's champions Gor Mahia will jet in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

In the opening match tomorrow, APR will face Singida United at the National Stadium. APR and Singida United were invited in the event following the withdrawal of Young Africans and Ethiopia's St George.

Simba will kick of their campaign against Dakadaha FC at the National stadium on Saturday, while Azam FC will commence their title defence against South Sudan's Katori FC tomorrow at Chamazi Complex.

Group A comprises Azam FC (Tanzania), Vipers SC (Uganda), JKU FC (Zanzibar), Kator FC (South Sudan) and Group B: Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Lydia Ludic FC (Burundi), Ports FC (Djibouti) while group C have Simba, Singida United (Tanzania), APR FC (Rwanda), Dakadaha FC from Somalia.

The tournament which is supported by Rwanda President Paul Kagame will see winner bagging U.S dollars 60,000 is schedule to kick off from June 29th to July 13th .

Tanzania

Nyanza Gears Up For Obama and Magufuli's Visits

Nyanza region is gearing up to receive two high profile visitors -- President John Magufuli of Tanzania and former US… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.