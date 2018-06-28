Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Six Boko Haram Members, Rescue 33 Victims - Official

Nigerian Soldiers

[Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

Troops on clearance operations have killed six Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa and Bama Local Government Areas of Borno.

The troops also rescued 33 persons from the terrorists, including eight men, 12 women and 13 children.

Nigerian Army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the rescued victims had been profiled and handed over to "appropriate authority."

Mr Chukwu said that six Ak 47 rifles were recovered during the operations.

He said other items recovered were four magazines, 52 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition, one 36 hand grenade and three locally made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Also recovered in other locations, according to Chukwu, are two magazines, 22 rounds of 7.62 mm (special), 26 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition., three improvised rounds of ammunition, three pairs of military uniform and one solar panel.

(NAN)