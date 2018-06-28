South Africa: EC SAPS Geared to Police the 2018 National Arts Festival in Grahamstown

press release

KING WILLIAM'S TOWN: In an effort to ensure the safety of the visitors to the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown, SAPS deployments are in full swing said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga., "We are in full gear to police the 2018 National Arts Festival. There will be enough personnel deployed daily on foot and vehicle patrols. Additional resources will join the deployments. We are working closely with other National, Provincial and Local stakeholders to ensure that our guests and local community feel safe,"

Static Points providing easy access for enquiries and reports will be manned by experienced police personnel under the command of a senior officer at the following points:

1. Settlers Monument

2. High Street

3. Church Square

4. Huntley Street (parallel to High Street and back entrance to Victoria Girls School and entrance to Village Green Venue)

5. Fiddlers Green

6. Noluthando Hall, Joza and

7. Fingo Village (at Library)

Air support is on standby for the duration of the event, and should a need arise it will be utilised. All other venues will be monitored and policed throughout its duration.

Road Blocks and vehicle check points will be held to ensure the safety of the community and our festival goers. We are working closely with Provincial and Local emergency services through the safety and events committee platform.