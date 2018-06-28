28 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: EC SAPS Geared to Police the 2018 National Arts Festival in Grahamstown

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

KING WILLIAM'S TOWN: In an effort to ensure the safety of the visitors to the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown, SAPS deployments are in full swing said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga., "We are in full gear to police the 2018 National Arts Festival. There will be enough personnel deployed daily on foot and vehicle patrols. Additional resources will join the deployments. We are working closely with other National, Provincial and Local stakeholders to ensure that our guests and local community feel safe,"

Static Points providing easy access for enquiries and reports will be manned by experienced police personnel under the command of a senior officer at the following points:

1. Settlers Monument

2. High Street

3. Church Square

4. Huntley Street (parallel to High Street and back entrance to Victoria Girls School and entrance to Village Green Venue)

5. Fiddlers Green

6. Noluthando Hall, Joza and

7. Fingo Village (at Library)

Air support is on standby for the duration of the event, and should a need arise it will be utilised. All other venues will be monitored and policed throughout its duration.

Road Blocks and vehicle check points will be held to ensure the safety of the community and our festival goers. We are working closely with Provincial and Local emergency services through the safety and events committee platform.

South Africa

No Day Zero for 2019 - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has announced that the dreaded Day Zero - the day when most of the taps will be turned off - will… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.