28 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Firearms Off the Streets, Two Suspects Arrested

King Williams Town — Detectives attached to Kei Road SAPS recovered three hunting rifles that were stolen at Kei Road area beginning of March 2018.

Thorough investigation led Police to a place where the two suspects hide these hunting rifles. They took Police to an open field in Peelton Location outside King Williams Town with the assistance of K9 and Flying Squad members. They pointed a shallow hole and Police dug till they saw these two hunting rifles. These two suspects are also linked with the Murder of a farmer that occurred in April 2018.

Both aged 21 and 24 years from Peelton Location were arrested and charged for Murder and Armed Robbery. They will appear at King Williams Town Magistrate Court tomorrow.

The Acting Cluster Commander Colonel Syed Cassim appreciates the thorough investigation done by the Detectives and commended them for the good work. "We will ensure that guns are off the streets and our citizens are safe and secured and those who break the law are brought to justice," he said. "In every case registered with SAPS we will ensure that thorough investigation is done and suspects are arrested, as we tracked these two suspects that means two cases are solved," he added.

South Africa

Read the original article on SAPS.

