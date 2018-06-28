South Africa: Family or Relatives Sought By Maydon Wharf Police

Maydon Wharf police are looking for the family or relatives of Zanele Mjoli (26), from Ntabankulu, Eastern Cape area. Zanele was found at Maydon Wharf area on 13 May 2018 and she mentioned that her neighbours are Nonhle, Mamajola and Mzukisi who resides near Clement Jabulile School.
Anyone who may have information regarding her relatives or family members is urged to contact the ORS:Durban Harbour Police on 031 274 0409/10 or Sergeant Kevin Govender on 084 555 7966 or 031 319 2258 .Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.