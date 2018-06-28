28 June 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Mozambique: Marketing of Key Mozambique Gas Project Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arimando Domingos

Maputo — Exxxon Mobil and Eni have confirmed marketing efforts are underway for the Rovuma liquefied (LNG) project offshore Mozambique.

It will produce, liquefy and sell natural gas from the gas fields of the Area 4 block.

Senior management representatives of the co-venture parties have met during World Gas Conference in Washington, to affirm marketing progress.

"The key strength of Area 4 is the quality of the co-venture partnership," said Massimo Mantovani, Eni chief gas and LNG marketing and power officer.

"Following the final investment decision on Coral South FLNG in 2017, we are working together to develop the remaining gas fields which will feed the Rovuma LNG trains, taking full advantage of the expertise of all our co-venture parties."

Peter Clarke, president of ExxonMobil Gas and Power Marketing Company, said they have made significant progress on marketing and are now in active negotiations on binding sales and purchase agreements for Rovuma LNG with some affiliated buyer entities of the Area 4 co-venturers.

"These commitments will help us progress toward a final investment decision, which we expect to reach in 2019."

The initial phase of the Rovuma LNG project will develop the Mamba reservoirs in Area 4 and help deliver reliable, affordable energy to customers and create long-term economic value for the people of Mozambique and the project's co-venturers.

ExxonMobil Moçambique Limitada will lead construction and operation of liquefaction trains and related onshore facilities for the Rovuma LNG project, while Eni Rovuma Basin will lead upstream developments and operations.

In parallel to the marketing, the co-venturers are also advancing financing activities and working with the government of Mozambique to progress approval of the project.

Mozambique

Is Govt Downplaying Wave of Attacks?

Parties make clear deal still possible on elections Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.