Uganda Loses U.S.$77 Million Every Year On Referrals

Minister for Health Jane Ruth Aceng has revealed that Uganda loses 77 US Million dollars every year on referrals done abroad. She was speaking during the press briefing of marking the National Day of Physical Activity held today at Imperial Gold View Hotel Entebbe.

The National Day of Physical Activity will be held on Sunday 8th July 2018 at Kololo Airstrip under the Theme "Be physically Active, Be Healthy."

"Merely everybody that is referred out of this country is referred because of Non- communicable disease (NCDs). It's either heart disease, kidney disease resulting from hypertension. It's because of physical inactivity and the country is losing 77 US Million Dollars in referring these people abroad," Said Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

She added that in order to save this money there's need to sensitize the public. "As ministry of Health, we have already started sensitising members of parliament, screening them and also screening the cabinet and brought to their attention to what is causing the Non- communicable diseases among them. During the Physical Activity Day screening will be available for the general public," added Minister Ruth Aceng.

She also appealed to all Ugandans to engage in physical activities because they are relevant in preventing the NCDs and keeping healthy.