28 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Lilongwe Earmarked for Maternal Health Fair

By Chilungamo Missi

As one way of advancing maternal health issues in the country, No Woman Should Die Giving Birth (NWSDGB) has organized a maternal health fair.

The maternal health fair is expected to take place in Lilongwe from June 30 to July 1, 2018.

In an interview on Wednesday, One of the organizers and volunteer at NWSDGB, Elizabeth Mkutumula said the fair has been organized to increase awareness on causes of maternal deaths in Malawi.

"A lot of people do not understand the extent of maternal death in the country, so during this fair people will have access to information on maternal health by professionals," she said

Mkutumula added there were various causes of maternal deaths which she described as almost preventable, thereby the need to make the information available to people.

She said that the event was open to everyone where women and girls of all ages were encouraged to be part of it.

"This fair is open to everyone because we believe that if we want to save women everybody has to be involved in, so first of all we are inviting women both under child bearing age and the old ones, not forgetting men as we need support from them," the Volunteer added.

The Fair will take place at Tipeze Flea Market at Gateway Shopping Mall, along Kaunda road in Lilongwe.

NWSDGB have plans to take the fair to Blantyre and Mzuzu.

