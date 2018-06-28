Tunisia: Individual Arrested Over Trafficking in Archaeological Pieces (Im)

Tunis/Tunisia — An individual was arrested in the new Medina, governorate of Ben Arous, over trafficking and possession of archaeological pieces, said Thursday, the Interior Ministry.

The search of his home resulted in the seizure of 21 authentic coins of great historical value, the department said in a press release.

Questioned by the Ben Arous National Guard units, the individual in question confessed to having concealed eleven archaeological pieces in another house in Beni Khalled, in the Nabeul governorate.

According to the National Institute of Heritage (INP), all the coins seized are authentic dating from the Romanian era.

In this regard, the public prosecutor ordered to take legal action against the detainee for "trafficking and possession of archaeological pieces," the same source specified.