28 June 2018

The Reporter (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: House Passes Resolution Condemning Rally Bomb Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohannes Anberbir

The House of People's Representatives (HPR) passed a resolution today condemning the bomb attack at a rally that was held in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) at Meskel Square. The attack has claimed the lives of two individuals while injuring more than 100.

Indicating that the attack was not just on lives and properties, the parliament stated that it is also directed towards the peoples' freedom of expression.

In the resolution passed today, the House called for the government to investigate the issue deep and build the capacity of the security apparatus to safeguard the wellbeing of people participating in meetings and rallies.

Ethiopia

Amid High Hopes, Eritrea & Ethiopia Move Toward Peace

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has welcomed a high-level Eritrean delegation to the capital, Addis Ababa, the… Read more »

Read the original article on Reporter.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.