Ethiopia: House Passes Resolution Condemning Rally Bomb Attack

The House of People's Representatives (HPR) passed a resolution today condemning the bomb attack at a rally that was held in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) at Meskel Square. The attack has claimed the lives of two individuals while injuring more than 100.

Indicating that the attack was not just on lives and properties, the parliament stated that it is also directed towards the peoples' freedom of expression.

In the resolution passed today, the House called for the government to investigate the issue deep and build the capacity of the security apparatus to safeguard the wellbeing of people participating in meetings and rallies.