Tunisia: Wage Negotiations in Private Sector to End in August (Utica)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Wage negotiations in the private sector with the Tunisian General Labour Union will end in August," said on Thursday Tunisian Confederation of Trade, Industry and Handicrafts (UTICA) President Samir Majoul.
In a statement to TAP on the fringes of a seminar held in Tunis on the launch of a project to revitalise business support organisations, Majoul pointed out that the two unions and employers are convinced that wage negotiations should be completed quickly, stating that it is possible to sign a framework agreement in this regard between the two sides in August.