28 June 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Quality of Training Earns Tunisia to Remain in White List of Countries That Comply With Stcw Convention (Zbidi)

Tunis/Tunisia — "The quality of training provided by the Menzel Bourguiba Naval Academy has earned Tunisia to remain in the white list of countries that comply with the provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping forSeafarers (STCW) , National Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi said.

At a ceremony held on Wednesday at the end of the academic year at the Menzel Bourguiba Naval Academy, Zbidi welcomed the co-operation with the Ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research and of Transport to reinforce the educational and didactic vocation of the Academy and to help it guarantee a supervision according to the latest scientific and pedagogical methods and curricula.

The minister announced on the occasion the creation of a research laboratory that will bring together all the research units created at the Academy since 2012 after the validation of the project by the Higher Education Ministry.

