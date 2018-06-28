Eritrea: Mangrove Trees Planted At Jemhile Flourishing

Massawa — The Mangrove trees planted at Demhile sea coast, Dahlak sub-zone, reported that they are in good condition.

Indicating that the mangroves will have vital importance in maintaining and preserving the marine bio-diversity, Mr. Abdu Taha, representative of the Ministry of Marine Resources branch in the region, said that the intervention is being made to redress the ecology that was endangered due to prudent utilization of the mangrove trees.

Mr. Abdu also said that rigorous public awareness raising programs have been conducted to save the mangrove trees and that commendable achievement has been registered.

Pointing out that mangrove trees have significant contribution in redressing the environment in addition to improving the livelihoods of the public, Mr. Abdu called on the society to strengthen participation in preserving the mangrove trees.

According to reports from the Ministry of Marine Resources branch, mangrove trees have been planted in the sea shores of Gelalo, Ingel, Irafaile and in other areas in the region and are in good condition.