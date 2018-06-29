28 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nine Dead, Four Injured in Lagos Tanker Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Several vehicles burnt as petrol tanker goes up in flames in Lagos.
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Nine people have been confirmed dead after a tanker conveying petrol went up in flames on the Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday evening, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the agency's general manager, said 54 vehicles were razed by the inferno.

"On getting to the scene of the incident it was discovered that a Mack tanker truck loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) moving inward Berger at about 5:23 pm, fell and spilled its content on the road resulting into fire outbreak," Mr Tiamiyu said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

"Unfortunately, nine bodies were confirmed dead and recovered from the scene (eight adults and one minor) and four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and taken to the hospital."

Mr Tiamiyu said efforts were ongoing to move all the burnt vehicles off the road.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had earlier said the accident was caused by a brake failure by the tanker.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Lagos State government described the incident as a "sad development".

"On behalf of the Lagos State government, we extend our deepest commiseration to the families of persons who lost their lives as well as properties to the incident," Kehinde Bamigbetan, the commissioner for Information and Strategy, said in the statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time and pain and grief. As a government, we would not relent in putting measures to ensure safety of lives and property of all residents.

Mr Bamigbetan said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had assured that clearing the highway of burnt vehicles to establish normal flow of traffic would continue throughout the night until the objective is achieved.

Nigeria

Our Mining Policy Is Showing Positive Results, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government's key policy objective of rejuvenating the mining sector… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.