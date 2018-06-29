28 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's Best Student Journalists to Be Honoured

Photo: Premium Times
The winners from L-R: Adekunle Adebanjo; Best Oponion Piece, Okafor Chiamaka; Best Community Journalism story and Best campus reporter, Kabir Adejumo, Best investigative story, most prolific writer and best male campus reporter during the campus journalism awards.
By Azeezat Adedigba and Kemi Busari

The best student journalists across Nigeria will be honoured on Thursday in Abuja.

The event is organised by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ).

The campus journalism awards ceremony would be chaired by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and holds at the Stonehedge Hotel, Central Business District, Abuja.

According to the organisers, the award signifies the end of the pilot phase of PTCIJ's NextGen programme; created to help nurture and facilitate the emergence of a well-equipped and empowered generation of journalists capable of leading the media to new heights across the country.

Seven categories of awards are to be given. These include: Best Opinion Piece; Best Community Journalism Story; Best Investigative Story; Most Prolific Writer; Most Active Campus; Best Female Campus Reporter; and Best Male Campus reporter.

All the reviewed stories are those published on the campusreporter.ng website, maintained by the PTCIJ.

The ceremony has been named after the late Alfred Opubor in honour of his pioneering contributions to the profession of journalism.

Alfred Esimatemi Opubor was the first Nigerian Professor of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The award programme is actively supported by Ford Foundation and executed in partnership with the National Union of Campus Journalists.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the event from 4:00 p.m.

