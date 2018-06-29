28 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya/Tanzania: Gor Ship Steadies, Set for CECAFA Trip

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia will after all travel for the CEACAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Friday after their league clash against Sony Sugar in Kisumu.

This follows the club's management and players coming to a common ground following a tiff over unpaid allowances that saw the players fail to train on Wednesday.

The players were lamenting over what is owed to them after their qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stages as well as what they termed as 'meager' allowances from their SportPesa Super Cup win.

"We don't owe any player salary arrears and in terms of win allowances, the only game we have not paid is Tuesday's against Posta Rangers. The only thing we owe them is the money from the Confederation Cup qualification and this, we promised we would pay 20pc of it," Gor Treasurer Sally Bolo said.

She added; "As a club it is not possible to give back everything we get. I think it was clear for the players from the word go."

The players were scheduled to train on Thursday evening in Kisumu and head coach Dylan kerr says he is disappointed at how the last few days have panned out. He has also accused an unnamed club official of trying to destabilize the team.

-Club official

"I am not happy with one club official because she has no right to set players to initiate rebellion. She is an official and should be in the front in trying to solve issues not worsen them. She is causing problems in the team and it is unbelievable. I think the club needs to sort this out as soon as possible," a dejected Kerr said.

He however hopes that the disruption of the last few days will not put the team's focus off as they look to keep their unbeaten run intact and stretch their lead on top of the League standings to 15 points.

Meanwhile, Kerr is set to assess Burundian forward Francis Mustafa from Rwandese league side Kiyovu Stars with an aim of signing him.

"We don't have much time because it is just one training session with him but we will see. It's only two days to the end of the transfer window which doesn't give us enough time to look at a player," Kerr added.

The club is looking to replace forward Meddie Kagere who left on Tuesday to join Tanzanian side Simba SC.

