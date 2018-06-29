28 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Pairs Posta in FKF Shield Round of 16

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia were paired with fellow top tier side Posta Rangers in the Football Kenya Federation Shield round of 16 draw conducted on Thursday.

Defending champions AFC Leopards will have an easy ride taking on Mwatate United, Ulinzi Stars will lock horns with Vihiga United, Tusker FC were drawn alongside Bungoma Superstars while Sofapaka faces National Super League side Western Stima.

Non-league sides Leysa and Friendzone, who against all odds went past KCB and Zetech University respectively, have been pitted against Kenya Police and Riverplate FC.

The matches are set to be played between July 21, and July 22, with six of them set to be aired LIVE.

Full Draw

Saturday, July 21, 2018

Modern Coast Rangers vs Kariobangi Sharks (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm)

Friend Zone vs Riverplate (Kinoru Stadium, 1 pm)

Kenya Police vs Leysa (Kinoru Stadium, 3.15 pm)

Sunday, July 22, 2018

Vihiga United vs Ulinzi Stars (Mumias Complex, 3 pm)

Tusker vs Bungoma Superstars (Kinoru Stadium, 1 pm)

Sofapaka vs Western Stima (Kinoru Stadium, 3.15 pm)

Wednesday July 25, 2018

AFC Leopards vs Mwatate United (Kasarani Stadium*, 2 pm)

Posta Rangers Gor Mahia (Kasarani Stadium*, 4 pm)

