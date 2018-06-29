28 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya 15s Assistant Coach Resigns

Nairobi — Just a day before the Kenya 15s team host Zimbabwe in their second Africa Gold Cup match cum 2019 World Cup qualifier, the assistant coach New Zealander coach Murray Roulston announced his resignation on Thursday citing to delay in payments.

According to Raga House, Roulston threw the bombshell moments after head coach Ian Snook announced the team to face Zimbabwe at the RFUEA Grounds.

He told Raga House that alongside Snook, they have not been paid for so many months despite promises from the Kenya Rugby Union.

Snook, who alongside Roulston were appointed March 19, remains the head coach with Dominique Habimana being his assistant.

Murray disclosed that he didn't travel to Morocco last weekend with the Simbas.

