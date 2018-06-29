28 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko's Silence Baffling in the Wake of Gikomba Fire

By Sylvania Ambani

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has remained silent hours after an early morning fire at Nairobi's Gikomba's Market claimed the lives of at least 15 people and destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the fire broke out at around 1am on Thursday morning at Kwa Mbao area, before spreading to other parts of the informal market.

The blaze, which consumed timber yards and bales of clothes, intensified at around 2.30am Thursday and by 7.30am, firefighters from Nairobi City County Fire Brigade were still battling to put it out.

More than 60 victims of the fire are receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Strangely, the city's governor has remained silent through these happenings, with his social media platforms showing no mention of the tragic incident.

His most recent posts on Facebook and Twitter are of him together with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the launch of immunization outreach project.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

