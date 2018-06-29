Kenya/Burundi: Deadly Burundian Striker Arrives in Gor Mahia to Replace Kagere

Burundi hitman Francis Mustafa has landed in Nairobi to complete a transfer to Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

Nairobi News can confirm that the 21-year-old striker touched down at Jomo Kenyatta Airport at 4am on Thursday morning aboard a RwandAir flight.

He is expected to link up with K'Ogalo's first team and meet coach Dylan Kerr as the details of the possible move are finalised.

The Kenyan champions turned to Mustafa on Wednesday after losing lead striker Meddie Kagere to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Mustafa scored 11 league goals, and 15 in total for Kiyovu Sports, in the just concluded season in Rwanda.

His goals tally include a hat trick against AS Kigali earlier in the season and the winning goals in back-to-back league victories over Mukura and Amagaju.