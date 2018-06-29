28 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Germans in Nairobi Mourn Their Team's Shock Exit From World Cup

The German community in Nairobi was plunged into mourning on Wednesday after their national football team was bundled out of the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Defending champions Germany were beaten 2-0 by South Korea and finished last in Group F behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea, with the former two progressing to the Round of 16.

On Twitter, the German embassy in Kenya tweeted a flag flying at half-mast. There was no caption.

Flying flags at half-mast is a symbol of respect, mourning or distress.

Kenyan football lovers responded with messages of "condolences".

Alex Dubai said: "Well, sometimes you lose, sometimes the other wins."

Vincent Mwahu added: "We are also mourning albeit with some excitement."

