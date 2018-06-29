Rwanda: Angola Waives Visa Requirements for Rwandans

With effect from July 1, 2018, Rwandan citizens travelling to Angola will no longer be required to have visas to enter Angolan territory.

The decision for Rwandans to be exempted from visas to Angola is contained in a presidential decree no. 150/18 of 19 June.

The same decree also exempts citizens of Cape Verde.

According to the presidential decree, the waiver was because of "excellent relations" between Rwanda and Angola.

African nationals are not required to apply for a visa to enter Rwanda, but get it on arrival while travellers from across the world receive a 30-day visa upon arrival following the establishment of a new visa regime that was passed by a cabinet resolution in November 2017.