28 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Angola Waives Visa Requirements for Rwandans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bryan Kimenyi

With effect from July 1, 2018, Rwandan citizens travelling to Angola will no longer be required to have visas to enter Angolan territory.

The decision for Rwandans to be exempted from visas to Angola is contained in a presidential decree no. 150/18 of 19 June.

The same decree also exempts citizens of Cape Verde.

According to the presidential decree, the waiver was because of "excellent relations" between Rwanda and Angola.

African nationals are not required to apply for a visa to enter Rwanda, but get it on arrival while travellers from across the world receive a 30-day visa upon arrival following the establishment of a new visa regime that was passed by a cabinet resolution in November 2017.

Rwanda

Parliament Passes New Penal Code

Parliament yesterday passed the long-awaited new law that determines general offenses and their penalties, a move that… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.