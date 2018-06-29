29 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Havugimana Eyes Kenya Tennis Open Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rwanda's second seed Olivier Havugimana is keen on putting up a commanding performance during the upcoming Kenya Open tournament - for July 26 to August 1 in Nairobi.

The 22-year-old has intensified preparations to make amends at the week-long tournament in Kenya after two poor performances this month; first in the Genocide Memorial Tournament where he was knocked out in quarter-finals and the 2018 Davis Cup held in Kenya last week.

Havugimana captained a four-player Team Rwanda at Nairobi Tennis Club in Kenya where they finished in eighth position out of nine countries in the contest.

"It's disappointing that I performed very poorly in my last two tournaments, but, at the same time I learned from both occasions. My target is to go back in Kenya, perform differently and do all I can to win the tournament," a regretful Havugimana told Times Sport on Thursday.

"After Davis Cup, I am putting all the attention on Kenya Open. No time to relax." He added.

The celebrated right-hander represented the country in Kenya alons with the local topseed Ernest Habiyambere, Hamisi Gatete and Etienne Niyigena. None was able to win even a single game.

Kenya and Namibia will play in Europe/Africa Zone II in 2019 after standing out in Zone III tournament to win their promotional playoffs last Saturday.

Rwanda

Parliament Passes New Penal Code

Parliament yesterday passed the long-awaited new law that determines general offenses and their penalties, a move that… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.