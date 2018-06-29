Rwanda: Havugimana Eyes Kenya Tennis Open Title

Rwanda's second seed Olivier Havugimana is keen on putting up a commanding performance during the upcoming Kenya Open tournament - for July 26 to August 1 in Nairobi.

The 22-year-old has intensified preparations to make amends at the week-long tournament in Kenya after two poor performances this month; first in the Genocide Memorial Tournament where he was knocked out in quarter-finals and the 2018 Davis Cup held in Kenya last week.

Havugimana captained a four-player Team Rwanda at Nairobi Tennis Club in Kenya where they finished in eighth position out of nine countries in the contest.

"It's disappointing that I performed very poorly in my last two tournaments, but, at the same time I learned from both occasions. My target is to go back in Kenya, perform differently and do all I can to win the tournament," a regretful Havugimana told Times Sport on Thursday.

"After Davis Cup, I am putting all the attention on Kenya Open. No time to relax." He added.

The celebrated right-hander represented the country in Kenya alons with the local topseed Ernest Habiyambere, Hamisi Gatete and Etienne Niyigena. None was able to win even a single game.

Kenya and Namibia will play in Europe/Africa Zone II in 2019 after standing out in Zone III tournament to win their promotional playoffs last Saturday.