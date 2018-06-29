29 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Ten Confirmed to Attend Table Tennis Training Camp in China

By Jejje Muhinde

Three coaches and seven Rwanda national table tennis players are set for a two-month training camp in China. Times Sport has learnt.

According to Yves Ndizeye, the national table tennis team's technical director who will also be among the training beneficiaries, revealed that the delegation will depart for China on July 2. The training will run through September 3.

"The table tennis training camp will last for two months and is sponsored by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China. I strongly believe this opportunity will benefit us to improve our skills and knowledge in the sport," said Ndizeye.

The other two federation officials on the ten-member delegation to China include Cynthia Rukeratabaro and Didier Hahirwabasenga.

The seven players to undergo the training in China are; Aime Frank Bushema, Patrick Masengesho, Jean Bonheur Irakiza, Eric Niyonizigiye, Josee Deborah Ikirezi, Hervine Tumukunde and Cosolee Umutoni.

