Rwanda: Cecafa Kagame Cup - APR Start Title Quest Against Singida

Three-time CECAFA Kagame Cup champions, APR FC, will be embarking on hunt for a fourth title today when they take on home side Singida United at Tanzania National Stadium in Dar es Salaam - kick-off 8pm.

The regional tournament which was last staged three years ago, gets underway today and will run through July 13. Chamazi Stadium and the 60,000-seater Tanzania National Stadium are the two venues of the 41st CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Djibouti was the initial host but it is believed the tournament's broadcast partner Azam TV influenced the change for security reasons.

After sealing a record-extending 17th domestic league title this Wednesday, Ljubomir Petrovic's APR will be hoping to end their eight-year jinx on regional scene.

The military side last won the tournament in 2010. They came close to clinching it in 2014 but lost 1-0 to Sudanese side Al-Merrikh in the final at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

"We always want to win and that's our goal in Dar - to win the CECAFA Kagame Cup title. It will be a tough tournament but we are ready and prepared for the challenge ahead," explained Petrovic, the APR FC head coach.

APR left the country early morning on Thursday and were supposed to have one warm-up training session later in the day before they face Singinda United on Friday (today) evening.

APR have won the regional tournament three times; 2004, 2007 and 2010 - hosted in Rwanda on all the three occasions.

Tanzania's Azam FC are the defending champions, having won the 2015 edition after edging Kenyan giants Gor Mahia 2-0 in the final.

Groups

Group A: Azam FC (Tanzania), Vipers (Uganda), JKU (Zanzibar), Kator FC (South Sudan)

Group B: Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Lydia Ludic (Burundi), Ports (Djibouti)

Group C: Singida United (Tanzania), Simba (Tanzania), APR (Rwanda), Dakadaha (Somalia)

APR's full 20-player squad

Goalkeepers: Yves Kimenyi and Steven Ntaribi

Defenders: Fitina Ombolenga, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Dennis Rukundo, Albert Ngabo, Herve Rugwiro, Aimable Nsabimana and Prince Buregeya.

Midfielders: Jean Baptista Mugiraneza, Andrew Buteera, Amrani Nshimiyimana, Martin Twizerimana, Fiston Nkinzingabo, Maxime Sekamana and Blaise Itangishaka.

Strikers: Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Jean Claude Iranzi, Savio Nshuti and Lague Byiringiro.

Today

Group A

JKU (Zan) Vs Vipers (UG)

Azam (TZ) Vs Kator (SS)

Group C

Singida(TZ) Vs APR (RWA)