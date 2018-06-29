29 June 2018

Malawi: CSOs Petition Malawi Parliament Over Allowance Hike

By Owen Khamula

Civil society organisation activists on Thursday stormed parliament to present a petition against the decision by legislators to increase their daily sitting and subsistence allowance, threatening protests and vigil if the decision is not reversed.

One of the CSOs leaders Fryson Chozi said the activists will first seek dialogue on the matter.

"We will first engage the Parliamentary Service Commission which is chaired by the speaker. If this fails, then we will not come here as good citizens as we have done today," he said.

Parliament rises on Friday and Chozi hoped the issue will be brought back into the House before the rising at noon.

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya summoned members of the Parliamentary Service Commission for an urgent meeting to discuss the issue.

Receiving the petition, chairman of the members of parliament welfare committee Alex Meja said he would present the petition to the relevant authorities.

"I am not the authority to act upon the petition," he said.

However, in previous media interviews, he said the legislators would not reverse the decision.

He argued that the high cost of living necessitated the increase in the allowances.

In addition, the MPs have also awarded themselves a duty free tax status on the vehicles they want to import.

