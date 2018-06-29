Malawi: Rainbow Paints Netball League First Round to End On July 28

The Blantyre and District Netball League (BDNL) officials have disclosed that the first round for the 2018 Rainbow Paints league will be finished on July 28 2018.

BDNL General Secretary Annie Hanjahanja confirmed the development to Nyasa Times that they have set July 28 as a wind up day for first round games where the league will go for break whose duration will be communicated to the teams after final games.

Meanwhile, Hanjahanja has expressed excitment with the performance of the teams displayed during the firsr round saying a number teams and players have shown a great improvement interms of skill compared to last season.

"I can say everything is superb starting from officiation, discipline wise from both players and officials as well as level of performance which is making the competition to be more exciting and competitive. It is our expectation that all these things will continue in the second round of the league," said Hanjahanja.

She added that this year's league will be concluded in a good time before the rainy season begins with the aim of avoiding postponment of matches which happens due to rains.

"As we are talking now most of the teams are just remaining with two games to finish their first round assignment. This is a good development because in the previous seasons we've never finished first round in July so we are very much confident of completing the league before the rainy period starts," said Hanjahanja.

Defending champions Kukoma Diamonds are currently leading the log table with 14 points from 7 games while Polytechnic Queens is anchoring the bottom of the table with zero point from 5 games.