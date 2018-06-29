Malawi: Chiwamba's Third Poetry Album in the Offing

Poetry sensation Robert Chiwamba is set to release his third album comprising of 55 poems of different themes this August.

He said the upcoming album will tackle different issues ranging from corruption to humour, all of which talk about day to day's experiences.

Famed for his Mudzafa Imfa Yowawa and Flames Sidzamva among others, Chiwamba's album comes after Chanco Munthawi Yanga and Kwa Mayi Chiwamba albums which were released in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

Quizzed on the title of the new album, the award winning artist said: "I will announce in July as I have several options to choose from. I will first release Mwetumwetu poem mid July after my fifteen day social media campaign on the same. After this is done, I will then release promotional poems for the yet to be named album".

Currently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) ambassador is recording and shooting European Union's Skills and Technical Education Program (STEP) new poem which aims at encouraging the youth to take technical and vocational traning seriously if they are to make it in life.

Chiwamba is also a co-winner of EU-Devco's Communications Award with Ngwazi Zazikazi, a duet he did Malawi's top reggae female artist, Sangie.

He started his poetry journey whilst in second year at University of Malawi's Chancellor College in 2011. Thus far, he has released two albums with a combined total of 108 poems.

His poems such as Flames Siidzamva, Anatilodzayo Ndi mfitidi, Takumana Pano Ndi Pamsika and Kwainu Mahope Anga Ndilira as well as Takana Mathanyula made Malawians, especially the youth appreciate the art of poetry as they now use some of the poems' titles in most of their conversations.