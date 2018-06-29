29 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Many Feared Dead, 67 Cars Burnt As Tanker Explodes On Lagos Otedola Bridge

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Several vehicles burnt as petrol tanker goes up in flames in Lagos.
By Evelyn Usman

It was black Thursday in Lagos yesterday, as a fully-loaded 33,000-litre fuel tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, killing many people and razing about 67 vehicles.

At press time, 10 bodies burnt beyond recognition had been recovered.

It was gathered that the tragedy occurred at about 6.05p.m., after the fuel-laden tanker, which was heading inwards Berger, had a brake failure.

While the driver was trying to control the tanker, it reportedly rammed into one of the vehicles and exploded.

An eyewitness, Maria Oje, described her escape as the handiwork of God. She narrated, in tears, how she saw some motorists' failed attempt to run for safety.

Her words: "One of them, who was on fire, fell down, as he could not run any longer. Nobody could rescue them as everyone was also running for dear life."

More on This

Some motorists abandoned their vehicles and fled in different directions.

Family members were said to be looking for their relatives, after escaping. Among them was a woman, who was sighted crying in search of her twin girls.

At press time, thick smoke was still billowing from the scene, with rescue operators battling to contain the situation.

Those present at the scene included the Police, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Lagos State Fire Service; the state's Ambulance Service; Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, among others.

Vehicles were stopped on both sides of the road, as rescue operation continued. This caused a traffic gridlock, which stretched to the Third Mainland Bridge.

Efforts to reach the spokespersons of LASEMA and Fire Service proved abortive.

However, Lagos State Police spokesman, Chief Superintendent Chike Oti, who answered a call to his phone, said: "67 cars were affected and 10 charred remains of victims were recovered.

"The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, commiserates with families of the affected persons and sends his heart-felt condolences to them."

"He warned all tanker drivers to put security measures in place to check recurrence."

More on This

Oil Tanker Explodes, Kills 9, Burns 54 Vehicles in Lagos

Many people were feared dead yesterday while 54 vehicles were gutted by fire when a petrol-laden tanker crashed along… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.