Nigeria: Plateau Killings - Buhari Urged to Fulfil Campaign Promise On Security

Port Harcourt — Past Students Leaders Forum, PSLF, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his campaign promise of stamping out violent activities of militia groups in the country upon assumption of office or resign his hallowed position.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, following the rise in the spate of killings in parts of the nation, Coordinator of PSLF, Rivers State chapter, Rhino Ohuokire, noted that the security situation in the nation had worsened as Nigerians are being killed daily.

Ohuokire said that the call was for the President to know that under his watch as the Chief Security Officer of the nation militia groups were laying siege to communities, describing the development as worrisome.

He called on the president to employ the knowledge he acquired at the international war college to tackle the security situation head on, adding that peace need to be restored in the nation.

Ohuokire urged the president not to seek for his party's nomination for a second term, adding that Nigerians were tired of a leadership that cannot protect lives and property of citizens.