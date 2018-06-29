Nigeria: Musa Thanks Nigerians for Show of Support

Photo: Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA/BackpagePix

Scorer Ahmed Musa and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa celebrate Nigeria's 2-0 win over Iceland at a World Cup game in Volgograd.

Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa said he was very grateful to Nigerian fans, for their overwhelming support during their campaign at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles were ejected from the tournament after they succumbed to Argentina in the final minutes of their last group D game in St Petersburg. The Eagles needed a draw to advance, but Marcus Rojo put a sword through the ambition of the Super Eagles at the 86th minute.

"Thank you for all your support throughout this journey. I thank God for this opportunity to represent my country in the World Cup and compete with the best in the world.

"Although we were not victorious we fought hard until the very end. As you all are we are also disappointed and will use this as motivation to come back stronger.

"We are Naija and I hope we can continue to make you all proud," Musa posted on Instagram.