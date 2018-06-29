29 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Musa Thanks Nigerians for Show of Support

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Zurab Kurtsikidze/EPA/BackpagePix
Scorer Ahmed Musa and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa celebrate Nigeria's 2-0 win over Iceland at a World Cup game in Volgograd.

Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa said he was very grateful to Nigerian fans, for their overwhelming support during their campaign at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles were ejected from the tournament after they succumbed to Argentina in the final minutes of their last group D game in St Petersburg. The Eagles needed a draw to advance, but Marcus Rojo put a sword through the ambition of the Super Eagles at the 86th minute.

"Thank you for all your support throughout this journey. I thank God for this opportunity to represent my country in the World Cup and compete with the best in the world.

"Although we were not victorious we fought hard until the very end. As you all are we are also disappointed and will use this as motivation to come back stronger.

"We are Naija and I hope we can continue to make you all proud," Musa posted on Instagram.

More on This

Rohr Wants to Stay On With Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr expressed his desire to stay on with the Super Eagles and lead them out to another World… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.