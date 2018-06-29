More than 312,060 teachers are set for a pay rise next month as their employer -- the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) -- implements the second phase of their collective bargaining agreement that will cost Sh18 billion.

In the increase set to take effect on July 1, Chief Principal in Job Group R (D5), currently earning Sh148,360, will now take home Sh152,937, while the lowest paid Chief Principal in Job Group Q, will earn Sh111,201, up from Sh102,807.

Senior principals in Job Group P (D4) will now take home Sh99,730 up from 87,730, while the highest paid principal in this category, currently taking home Sh109,249, will earn Sh114,632.

PRINCIPALS AND DEPUTIES

Principals and deputy principals II in Job Group M and N will also get a raise.

The highest paid currently earning Sh77,840 will now take home Sh90, 612 while lowest paid, currently taking home Sh59,286, will earn Sh77,840.

Deputy principals II in Job Group N currently earning Sh59,286 will earn Sh71,565, while highest paid deputy principal III now earning Sh77,840 will take home Sh85,269.

Senior headteacher, senior masters II and deputy principals IV who fall in Job Group M and N will have their salaries increased to between Sh66,177 and Sh80,242.

Currently, they earn between Sh55,231 and Sh77,840.

HEADTEACHERS

Headteachers, deputy headteachers and senior master III currently earning between Sh29,427 and Sh55,604 will now take home between Sh40,849 and Sh60,613.

Deputy headteacher II, currently earning between Sh26,610 and Sh47,896, will now earn between Sh35,927 and Sh49,912, while secondary teacher I and senior teacher I currently earning between Sh37,721 and Sh47,912 will now take home between Sh39,532 and Sh49,912.

Senior teacher II, secondary teacher II and secondary teacher II UT and primary special need education teacher in Job Group G-J currently earning between Sh21,719 and Sh32,004 will now get Sh27,325 and Sh32,988 while secondary teacher II and secondary teacher II and primary special need education teacher in Job Group K will now earn between Sh34,955 and Sh43,694, up from the current Sh32,988 to Sh42,642.

Primary teacher I and secondary teacher III in Job Group H and J currently earning between Sh25,929 and Sh31,956 will now earn between Sh27,195 and Sh33,994.

The lowest paid teacher (primary teacher II) currently taking home between Sh19,224 and Sh24,250 will now take home between Sh21,756 and Sh27,195.

The teachers will also be entitled to hardship allowance, commuter allowance and annual leave allowance.

The lowest paid teacher (B5) will be entitled to a hardship allowance of Sh6,600, commuter allowance Sh4,000 and annual leave allowance Sh4,000.

Hardship allowance will be between Sh6,600 and Sh38,000, commuter allowance will be between Sh4,000 and Sh16,000 while annual leave allowance will be between Sh4, 000 and Sh10, 000.

A total of 152,000 teachers in lower cadres will get their full package as this will be the final year of the implementation of the CBA while those in higher cadre will be paid until 2021.

CBA

Last year in July, the TSC started the implementation of the Sh54 billion CBA and it used Sh13.7 billion for the increase.

The implementation in two phases is for teachers in job groups H and J while teachers in the upper cadre, who are mostly in administrative positions, will have the increase implemented in four phases.

The deal overhauled the current grading system and the final implementation report of the CBA will run until June 30, 2021.

The agreement also abolished the P1 teacher position, which was Job Group G, and those in the grade moved to H, which is known as B5.

Under the CBA, Senior Master (III) falls under T Scale 9, Senior Master (II) under T Scale 10, while Senior Master (I) is T Scale 11.

For deputy school heads, the Deputy Principal (IV) falls under T Scale 10, Deputy Principal (III) under T Scale (11), and Deputy Principal (II) in T Scale 12 as Deputy Principal (I) falls under T Scale 13.

The new TSC grading structure ranges from (B5 to D5), that is T Scale 5 to 15.

The government has set aside Sh5 billion for the recruitment of additional teachers.